Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Gap Down to $6.28

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.28, but opened at $6.15. Chico’s FAS shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 3,463 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 33.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

