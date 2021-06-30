Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

CHS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of CHS opened at $6.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $7.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.