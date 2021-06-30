China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) to Issue Dividend of $1.13

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 1.133 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

OTCMKTS CSUAY opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80. China Shenhua Energy has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Separately, DBS Vickers cut shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

