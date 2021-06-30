Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $1,665.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,665.30.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,575.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,143 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock traded up $13.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,547.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,869. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,400.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,034.54 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

