Christopher H. B. Mills Sells 6,100 Shares of Renalytix AI plc (LON:RENX) Stock

Renalytix AI plc (LON:RENX) insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 6,100 shares of Renalytix AI stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($14.70), for a total transaction of £68,625 ($89,659.00).

Shares of RENX opened at GBX 1,110 ($14.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £799.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.81. Renalytix AI plc has a 12-month low of GBX 325.20 ($4.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,220 ($15.94). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,109.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 13.90.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

