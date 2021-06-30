CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 10,116 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,477 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,116 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $22,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,950,397,000 after buying an additional 305,619 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,096,543,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,108,000 after purchasing an additional 177,985 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $457,746,000 after acquiring an additional 906,803 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,355 shares of company stock worth $57,151,990. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, ICAP raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.07. 61,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,797,666. The stock has a market cap of $128.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

