CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 4,800 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $20,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $118.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,385. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.31 and a 12-month high of $121.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.39. The company has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

