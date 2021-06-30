CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $25.91 Million Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,318,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,403 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $25,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

Shares of AGI stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,237. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.60. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

