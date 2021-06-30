CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 282,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,833,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,729,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,670,000. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,592.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 761,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 716,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,301,000 after purchasing an additional 486,960 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.30. 6,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,108. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.23. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $105.89 and a 52 week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

