Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Apria (NYSE:APR)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APR. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Apria stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.70. 254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,621. Apria has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.43 million and a P/E ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.79 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Apria will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APR. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apria during the first quarter worth $123,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Apria during the first quarter worth $10,898,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Apria during the first quarter worth $95,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Apria during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Apria during the first quarter worth $79,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

