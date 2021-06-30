Citigroup Inc. Buys Shares of 170,248 ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 170,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $241,189.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,689,398.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $339,992.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,464,522.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.48. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

