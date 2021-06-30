Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,204,000 after purchasing an additional 594,067 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 567.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,969,000 after purchasing an additional 395,149 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 811,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,864,000 after purchasing an additional 255,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 813,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,121,000 after purchasing an additional 180,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.39. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.43 and a 52-week high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.