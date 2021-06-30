Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,625,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832,874 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.27% of Citigroup worth $348,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,409,000 after acquiring an additional 158,513 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 545.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 32,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 49.1% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after acquiring an additional 88,058 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.56. 573,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,084,396. The company has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.57. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.