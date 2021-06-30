Citigroup Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 36,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $69.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $70.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.39.

