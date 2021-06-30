Citigroup Initiates Coverage on DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DLO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of DLO opened at $52.50 on Monday. DLocal has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $56.19.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

