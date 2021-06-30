Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPWY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPWY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CPWY opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Clean Energy Pathways has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.
Clean Energy Pathways Company Profile
