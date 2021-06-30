Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPWY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPWY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CPWY opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Clean Energy Pathways has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Clean Energy Pathways, Inc operates as a multifaceted development-stage alternative energy company. It focuses on developing fossil fuel replacements utilizing clean burning biomass fuel, solar photo voltaic panels for power generation, and solar thermal application for heating water in commercial and residential applications; and LED lighting replacements for high energy and heat producing incandescent and mercury vapor lighting.

