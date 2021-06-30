Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 240,012 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,545,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 240,012 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $21,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,784,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,752,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,962,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,406,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 389,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 605.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 419,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 359,682 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVRI opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.96. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $25.62.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVRI. Raymond James boosted their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

