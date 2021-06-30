Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes $20.51 Million Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 766,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,507,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.81% of Callaway Golf as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after buying an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.6% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $3,602,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth about $4,531,000.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY stock opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 2.13. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

ELY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.