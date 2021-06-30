Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 1,536 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.46.

PH traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.15. 1,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $174.07 and a one year high of $324.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.32.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

