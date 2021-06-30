Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.52. 15,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,055,389. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.40. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.95.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

