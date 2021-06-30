Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

IWD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.29. 38,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,167. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $110.32 and a 12-month high of $163.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

