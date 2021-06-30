Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 2,003 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,685. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of -151.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

