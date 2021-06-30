Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 21.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in Lam Research by 5.1% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 262,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,493,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.86.

LRCX traded down $5.28 on Wednesday, reaching $646.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,403. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $627.26. The company has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

