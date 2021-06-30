Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Twilio by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,505 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,951 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,871,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after acquiring an additional 943,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Twilio by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after acquiring an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $395.38. 7,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,149. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.57. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.95 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of -102.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.36, for a total transaction of $1,129,911.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,862 shares of company stock valued at $47,867,502. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.80.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

