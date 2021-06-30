Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of CLCGY remained flat at $$34.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 49 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.45. Clicks Group has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $39.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.7927 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Clicks Group Limited operates as a health and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler primarily in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health and beauty through approximately 740 stores, and 580 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

