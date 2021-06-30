Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Update

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 338.5% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several research firms have commented on CBGPY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Investec upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Close Brothers Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CBGPY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.13. The stock had a trading volume of 689 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $53.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.36.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

