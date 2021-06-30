CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 222.3% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 360,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,297,000 after buying an additional 248,435 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in CME Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CME opened at $213.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CME. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CME Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.73.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

