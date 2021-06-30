Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,216 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 850% compared to the average volume of 128 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCEP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 72,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 21,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,778. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $63.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

