Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

NYSE:KOF opened at $52.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.56. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $53.33.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth $426,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth $1,557,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth $1,832,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at $212,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

