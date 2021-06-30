Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Trading Up 4.4%

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s stock price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.56 and last traded at $23.53. Approximately 7,449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 604,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDXS shares. TheStreet downgraded Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Codexis to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.99. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,136 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,885 shares of company stock worth $2,255,603 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 25.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Codexis by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,596,000 after purchasing an additional 721,785 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 66,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

