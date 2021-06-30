Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.99

Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and traded as high as $20.69. Codorus Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 29,555 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

In related news, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $32,337.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,341.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,839 shares of company stock worth $54,545. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 322.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 82.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 28.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 28.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

