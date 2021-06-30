Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.20. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$1.19, with a volume of 5,374 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$121.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.54.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$85.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert John Briscoe sold 40,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$40,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,310,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,323,646.14.

Colabor Group Company Profile (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

