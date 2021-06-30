Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 16.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,829,000 after buying an additional 2,946,033 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,365,000 after purchasing an additional 216,446 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,448,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,490,000 after purchasing an additional 116,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $742,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CL remained flat at $$81.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 16,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,748,170. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.27 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

