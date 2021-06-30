Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Critical Analysis

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Columbia Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Columbia Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Columbia Property Trust and Host Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Property Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40 Host Hotels & Resorts 3 6 8 0 2.29

Columbia Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $17.35, suggesting a potential downside of 0.29%. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential downside of 3.47%. Given Columbia Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Columbia Property Trust is more favorable than Host Hotels & Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Property Trust and Host Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Property Trust 38.07% 4.16% 2.60% Host Hotels & Resorts -91.11% -13.76% -6.93%

Risk and Volatility

Columbia Property Trust has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Columbia Property Trust and Host Hotels & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Property Trust $300.57 million 6.65 $115.71 million $1.52 11.45 Host Hotels & Resorts $1.62 billion 7.37 -$732.00 million ($0.17) -99.53

Columbia Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Host Hotels & Resorts. Host Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Columbia Property Trust beats Host Hotels & Resorts on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as MarriottÂ®, Ritz-CarltonÂ®, WestinÂ®, SheratonÂ®, WÂ®, St. RegisÂ®, The Luxury CollectionÂ®, HyattÂ®, FairmontÂ®, HiltonÂ®, SwissÃ´telÂ®, ibisÂ® and NovotelÂ®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.hosthotels.com.

