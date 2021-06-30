Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an underweight rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Comcast has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

