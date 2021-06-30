Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Grows Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2,590.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019,466 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises approximately 2.9% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $187,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

VRSK traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $174.36. 6,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,283. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $437,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,736.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,106,157 in the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

