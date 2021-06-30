Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $386 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,263,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,990 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 5.9% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned 0.06% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $386,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.79. 383,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,503,651. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

