Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 1,503 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. cut its holdings in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HHR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,778,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 17,523 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,708.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 794,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,046,000 after acquiring an additional 750,951 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Renaissance Capital lowered HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

HHR stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.45. 7,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,296. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. HeadHunter Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 88.24% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.12%.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

