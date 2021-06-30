Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 24,282 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. reduced its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,282 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 1,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

Shares of NTES stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.12. 57,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,974. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.93 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.28. The company has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.43.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $32.17 EPS. Analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.12%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

