Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Down 4.1%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) shares fell 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.66. 125,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,587,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.91.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)
Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
