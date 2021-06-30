Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Down 4.1%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) shares fell 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.66. 125,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,587,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.91.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 29.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

