Comparing Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) & AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) and AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

74.9% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of AMMO shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of AMMO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Axon Enterprise has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMMO has a beta of -0.68, indicating that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Axon Enterprise and AMMO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axon Enterprise 0 1 4 1 3.00 AMMO 0 0 2 0 3.00

Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus target price of $176.80, suggesting a potential upside of 1.53%. AMMO has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.39%. Given AMMO’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AMMO is more favorable than Axon Enterprise.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Axon Enterprise and AMMO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axon Enterprise $681.00 million 16.54 -$1.72 million $0.11 1,583.09 AMMO $4.57 million 133.79 N/A N/A N/A

AMMO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Axon Enterprise.

Profitability

This table compares Axon Enterprise and AMMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axon Enterprise -7.37% -6.05% -4.28% AMMO N/A -30.03% -14.75%

Summary

Axon Enterprise beats AMMO on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges. It also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence digital evidence management software; Axon Records, a cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries. In addition, the company offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence. It sells its products through its direct sales force, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. in April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms. It also provides Jesse James ammunition, a jacketed hollow point projectile for self-defense; and Jeff Rann's ammunition for game hunting. In addition, the company offers hard armor piercing incendiary rounds; and ammunition casings for pistol ammunition through large rifle ammunition. The company offers its products to sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, and law enforcement and military agencies. Ammo, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.