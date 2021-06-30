Comparing Visa (NYSE:V) & Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Visa (NYSE:V) and Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Visa alerts:

81.1% of Visa shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Visa and Flywire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa 49.93% 33.86% 13.75% Flywire N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Visa and Flywire, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa 0 0 23 0 3.00 Flywire 0 0 10 0 3.00

Visa presently has a consensus price target of $255.72, suggesting a potential upside of 9.37%. Flywire has a consensus price target of $41.14, suggesting a potential upside of 11.98%. Given Flywire’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flywire is more favorable than Visa.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Visa and Flywire’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa $21.85 billion 20.85 $10.87 billion $5.04 46.39 Flywire N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Flywire.

Summary

Visa beats Flywire on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. In addition, the company offers card products, platforms, and value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, VPAY, and PLUS brands. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. Flywire Corporation was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.