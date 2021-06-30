Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.59. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 20,882 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a market cap of $102.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 16.79 and a current ratio of 16.79.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $63.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

