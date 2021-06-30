Contrasting Inhibrx (INBX) & Its Competitors

Inhibrx (NASDAQ: INBX) is one of 199 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Inhibrx to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Inhibrx and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibrx 0 0 4 0 3.00 Inhibrx Competitors 1119 4460 9848 186 2.58

Inhibrx presently has a consensus price target of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 25.97%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 30.12%. Given Inhibrx’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inhibrx has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inhibrx and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibrx $12.89 million -$76.12 million -9.14 Inhibrx Competitors $602.51 million $28.09 million 21.86

Inhibrx’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Inhibrx. Inhibrx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibrx and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibrx N/A N/A N/A Inhibrx Competitors -22,838.38% -121.86% -32.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.0% of Inhibrx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inhibrx competitors beat Inhibrx on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors. The company's therapeutic candidates also comprise INBRX-101, an Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Its preclinical programs include INBRX-106, a single domain antibody based hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. Inhibrx, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

