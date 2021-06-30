Contrasting NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) and Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) and Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NetSol Technologies and Ceridian HCM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetSol Technologies $56.37 million 1.00 $940,000.00 N/A N/A Ceridian HCM $842.50 million 17.71 -$4.00 million $0.14 714.07

NetSol Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ceridian HCM.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.1% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Ceridian HCM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

NetSol Technologies has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NetSol Technologies and Ceridian HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSol Technologies 1.94% 3.98% 2.86% Ceridian HCM -3.72% 0.02% 0.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NetSol Technologies and Ceridian HCM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ceridian HCM 1 5 5 0 2.36

Ceridian HCM has a consensus price target of $102.21, suggesting a potential upside of 2.24%. Given Ceridian HCM’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ceridian HCM is more favorable than NetSol Technologies.

Summary

NetSol Technologies beats Ceridian HCM on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator. The company also provides mobility orchestration system products covering a suite of agile and configurable solutions that includes car-sharing and subscription products for use in back and front office applications; artificial intelligence models; and Super App, a platform comprising various customer journeys, such as car-share, car subscription, rentals, airport transfers, digital retail, and others. In addition, it offers LeasePak CMS that streamlines the lease and loan management lifecycle; LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies; LeaseSoft, a lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. It serves blue chip organizations, Dow-Jones 30 Industrials, Fortune 500 manufacturers and financial institutions, vehicle manufacturers, and enterprise technology providers. NetSol Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. It also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. The company sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

