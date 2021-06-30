Contrasting PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) and TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) and PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TransAlta and PNM Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAlta $1.57 billion 1.72 -$214.25 million ($0.38) -26.37 PNM Resources $1.52 billion 2.75 $173.30 million $2.28 21.39

PNM Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransAlta. TransAlta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PNM Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TransAlta and PNM Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAlta -16.92% -8.59% -2.45% PNM Resources 13.26% 10.10% 2.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TransAlta and PNM Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAlta 0 1 7 0 2.88 PNM Resources 2 5 0 0 1.71

TransAlta currently has a consensus target price of $13.64, indicating a potential upside of 36.16%. PNM Resources has a consensus target price of $50.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.08%. Given TransAlta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TransAlta is more favorable than PNM Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.0% of TransAlta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of PNM Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of PNM Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

TransAlta pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. PNM Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. TransAlta pays out -36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PNM Resources pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TransAlta has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and PNM Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

TransAlta has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PNM Resources has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PNM Resources beats TransAlta on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities. It also engages in wholesale trading of electricity and other energy-related commodities and derivatives; and related mining operations and natural gas pipeline operations. The company serves municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses, and utility customers. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had owned or leased facilities with a total net generation capacity of 2,168 megawatts; and owned 3,389 miles of electric transmission lines, 6,077 miles of distribution overhead lines, 5,962 miles of underground distribution lines, and 255 substations. It also owns and leases office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. As of December 31, 2020, this segment owned 983 miles of overhead electric transmission lines, 7,282 miles of overhead distribution lines, 1,348 miles of underground distribution lines, and 110 substations. It also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves approximately 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1917 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

