Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Copart by 130.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.88. 16,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,161. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.85 and a 1-year high of $134.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

