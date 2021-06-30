CorePoint Lodging Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 14,127 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,011% compared to the average daily volume of 1,272 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

CPLG traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. 265,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,588. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19. CorePoint Lodging has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $626.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.97.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. Equities research analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter worth about $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

