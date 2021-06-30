CorePoint Lodging Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 14,127 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,011% compared to the average daily volume of 1,272 call options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.
CPLG traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. 265,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,588. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19. CorePoint Lodging has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $626.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.97.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter worth about $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CorePoint Lodging
CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
