Cormark Raises Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Price Target to C$6.50

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$5.85 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.09% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Karora Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KRR. Scotiabank set a C$5.75 target price on Karora Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karora Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

TSE:KRR traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$4.01. 322,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.05. Karora Resources has a one year low of C$2.20 and a one year high of C$4.69. The firm has a market cap of C$588.28 million and a P/E ratio of 6.32.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$59.28 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Karora Resources will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.