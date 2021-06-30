Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

CTVA traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $44.21. The company had a trading volume of 78,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,428. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

In other Corteva news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,825,000 after buying an additional 332,087 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of Corteva by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,222,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,859,000 after purchasing an additional 636,356 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,916,000 after purchasing an additional 685,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Corteva by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,989,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,468,000 after acquiring an additional 144,595 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

